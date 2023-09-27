The Arizona Cardinals are +50000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire NFL as of September 27.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of 10 Cardinals games last season went over the point total.

Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 21st, allowing 348.9 yards per game.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last season, but three away from home.

Arizona won only one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 13 games last year, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Conner also had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

In 10 games a season ago, Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Zaven Collins had one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +12500 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +550 5 October 8 Bengals - +1800 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +2500 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +550 16 December 24 @ Bears - +40000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

