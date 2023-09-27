Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals are +50000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire NFL as of September 27.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +4000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 10 Cardinals games last season went over the point total.
- Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 21st, allowing 348.9 yards per game.
- The Cardinals won only one game at home last season, but three away from home.
- Arizona won only one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.
- In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.
Cardinals Impact Players
- In 13 games last year, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Conner also had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).
- In 10 games a season ago, Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- Zaven Collins had one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|L 20-16
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|L 31-28
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|W 28-16
|+1000
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+550
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
