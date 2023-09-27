Christian Walker vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he smacked two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) against the White Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Player Props
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona in total hits (150) this season while batting .265 with 71 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 59th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Walker enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .474 with three homers.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 153 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.8% of those games.
- In 29 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.0%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Walker has an RBI in 62 of 153 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|78
|.278
|AVG
|.253
|.354
|OBP
|.327
|.537
|SLG
|.485
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|60/30
|K/BB
|64/31
|4
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.97).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.