Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he smacked two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) against the White Sox.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona in total hits (150) this season while batting .265 with 71 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 59th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Walker enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .474 with three homers.

Walker has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 153 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.8% of those games.

In 29 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.0%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

Walker has an RBI in 62 of 153 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 78 .278 AVG .253 .354 OBP .327 .537 SLG .485 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 60/30 K/BB 64/31 4 SB 7

