Corbin Carroll -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 18th in slugging.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 99 games this season (of 149 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.

He has gone deep in 24 games this season (16.1%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has driven home a run in 52 games this season (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 73 .294 AVG .281 .369 OBP .358 .537 SLG .478 33 XBH 29 13 HR 12 40 RBI 33 59/27 K/BB 63/28 18 SB 32

White Sox Pitching Rankings