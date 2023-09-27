Corbin Carroll vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Player Props
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 18th in slugging.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 99 games this season (of 149 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 24 games this season (16.1%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has driven home a run in 52 games this season (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|73
|.294
|AVG
|.281
|.369
|OBP
|.358
|.537
|SLG
|.478
|33
|XBH
|29
|13
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|33
|59/27
|K/BB
|63/28
|18
|SB
|32
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.97 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (4-7) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .223 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.