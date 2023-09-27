Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. White Sox on September 27, 2023
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:07 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Andrew Vaughn and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 35 walks and 78 RBI (143 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .261/.318/.431 so far this year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Nationals
|Sep. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 146 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 51 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashed .265/.329/.361 on the year.
- Benintendi heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
