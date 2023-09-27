Christian Walker leads the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) into a contest with the Chicago White Sox (60-97) a game after homering twice in a 15-4 victory over the White Sox. It starts at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks will look to Brandon Pfaadt (2-9) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (4-7).

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (2-9, 6.08 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.10 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Pfaadt (2-9) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 6.08, a 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.439.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Pfaadt has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (4-7) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.10 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .223 against him.

Toussaint enters the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Toussaint will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.4 frames per outing.

In four of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Touki Toussaint vs. Diamondbacks

He meets a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 13th in the league with 740 total runs scored while batting .253 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .414 slugging percentage (16th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 166 home runs (21st in the league).

Toussaint has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out two against the Diamondbacks this season.

