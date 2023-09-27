Wednesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) and the Chicago White Sox (60-97) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 27.

The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (2-9) for the Diamondbacks and Touki Toussaint (4-7) for the White Sox.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 41 out of the 67 games, or 61.2%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona has a record of 11-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Arizona has scored 740 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

