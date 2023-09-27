Gabriel Moreno vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox and Touki Toussaint on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .289 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 59 of 102 games this year (57.8%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (28.4%).
- He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has driven in a run in 37 games this season (36.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.335
|AVG
|.241
|.382
|OBP
|.296
|.413
|SLG
|.414
|10
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|30
|35/14
|K/BB
|38/12
|4
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (4-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
