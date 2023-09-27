Gabriel Moreno and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox and Touki Toussaint on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .289 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 59 of 102 games this year (57.8%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (28.4%).

He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has driven in a run in 37 games this season (36.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .335 AVG .241 .382 OBP .296 .413 SLG .414 10 XBH 16 1 HR 6 19 RBI 30 35/14 K/BB 38/12 4 SB 2

