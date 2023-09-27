Gabriel Moreno and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox and Touki Toussaint on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .289 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.
  • Moreno has gotten a hit in 59 of 102 games this year (57.8%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (28.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Moreno has driven in a run in 37 games this season (36.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 48
.335 AVG .241
.382 OBP .296
.413 SLG .414
10 XBH 16
1 HR 6
19 RBI 30
35/14 K/BB 38/12
4 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox will send Toussaint (4-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
