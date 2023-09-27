Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .253 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 62 walks.

Perdomo has recorded a hit in 67 of 132 games this season (50.8%), including 30 multi-hit games (22.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.8% of his games this season, Perdomo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 57 times this season (43.2%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 64 .230 AVG .276 .341 OBP .379 .352 SLG .387 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 44/30 K/BB 38/32 10 SB 6

White Sox Pitching Rankings