Jace Peterson vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jace Peterson (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 45 walks.
- Peterson has gotten a hit in 62 of 128 games this year (48.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (9.4%).
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (3.9%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Peterson has an RBI in 23 of 128 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 128 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|18
|.179
|AVG
|.149
|.280
|OBP
|.245
|.279
|SLG
|.149
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|2
|41/20
|K/BB
|13/5
|8
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.97 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing batters.
