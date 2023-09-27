Getafe CF versus Athletic Bilbao is a game to watch on a Wednesday LaLiga slate that includes plenty of compelling contests.

There is live coverage available for all the action in LaLiga on Wednesday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe CF

Getafe CF (2-1-3) is on the road to take on Athletic Bilbao (4-1-1) at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Watch Villarreal CF vs Girona FC

Girona FC (5-1-0) makes the trip to play Villarreal CF (2-1-3) at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.

Watch Real Madrid vs UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas (1-2-3) makes the trip to face Real Madrid (5-0-1) at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Watch Valencia CF vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad (2-3-1) journeys to take on Valencia CF (3-1-2) at Mestalla in Valencia.

Watch Cadiz CF vs Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano (3-1-2) makes the trip to face Cadiz CF (2-2-2) at Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz.

