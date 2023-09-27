This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Maricopa County, Arizona. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Ironwood High School at Willow Canyon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 27
  • Location: Surprise, AZ
  • Conference: Northwest
Thursday

Westview High School at North Canyon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
Queen Creek High School at Williams Field High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 28
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ
Raymond S. Kellis High School at West Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 28
  • Location: Avondale, AZ
Brophy College Preparatory at Basha High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 28
  • Location: Chandler, AZ
Apache Junction High School at Marcos de Niza High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 28
  • Location: Tempe, AZ
Friday

Mohave Accelerated Learning Center at North Phoenix Preparatory

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
Saguaro High School at Centennial High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
Horizon High School at Desert Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • Conference: Northeast Valley
Desert Sunrise High School at Arcadia High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
Blue Ridge High School at Fountain Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
Boulder Creek High School at Mountain Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Glendale, AZ
  • Conference: Desert Valley
Apollo High School at Barry Goldwater High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
Pinnacle High School at Chaparral High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Crismon High School at American Leadership Academy - Ironwood

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
Ironwood High School at Agua Fria High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Avondale, AZ
Cibola High School at Paradise Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
Millennium High School at Desert Edge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Goodyear, AZ
  • Conference: Desert West
Desert Vista High School at Salpointe Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Tucson, AZ
Combs High School at Mesquite High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ
Hamilton High School at Perry High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ
  • Conference: Premier
Shadow Mountain High School at Coronado High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Alhambra High School at Deer Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
  • Location: Glendale, AZ
Mountain View High School - Mesa at Westwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Mesa, AZ
  • Conference: East Valley
Coolidge High School at La Joya Community High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Avondale, AZ
Washington High School at Copper Canyon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Glendale, AZ
Eastmark High School at Poston Butte High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
  • Conference: East Sky
Desert Heights Preparatory at Baboquivari High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Sells, AZ
Cactus Shadows High School at Higley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ
Skyline High School at McClintock High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Tempe, AZ
Gila Ridge High School at Sierra Linda High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Mountain Pointe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
Tolleson Union High School at Mesa High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Mesa, AZ
Campo Verde High School at Dobson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Mesa, AZ
Sunrise Mountain High School at Verrado High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Buckeye, AZ
Northwest Christian High School at Buckeye Union High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Buckeye, AZ
Yuma Catholic High School at Saint Mary's Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
Tonopah Valley High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Parker, AZ
  • Conference: West
Benjamin Franklin High School at Tempe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Tempe, AZ
Camp Verde High School at Phoenix Christian Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
Casteel High School at Chandler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
  • Location: Chandler, AZ
