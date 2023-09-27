On Wednesday, Tommy Pham (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the White Sox.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks while batting .256.

In 58.7% of his games this year (71 of 121), Pham has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 32.2% of his games this year (39 of 121), with two or more runs 14 times (11.6%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .244 AVG .247 .301 OBP .296 .384 SLG .474 9 XBH 11 1 HR 5 15 RBI 16 21/6 K/BB 27/8 5 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings