Tommy Pham vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Tommy Pham (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the White Sox.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks while batting .256.
- In 58.7% of his games this year (71 of 121), Pham has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 32.2% of his games this year (39 of 121), with two or more runs 14 times (11.6%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.244
|AVG
|.247
|.301
|OBP
|.296
|.384
|SLG
|.474
|9
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|16
|21/6
|K/BB
|27/8
|5
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
