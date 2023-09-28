Alek Thomas vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, Alek Thomas (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas?
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .234 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 60 of 111 games this season (54.1%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.1%).
- He has homered in nine games this year (8.1%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.1% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|.262
|AVG
|.210
|.305
|OBP
|.251
|.457
|SLG
|.318
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|36/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.