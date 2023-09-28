On Thursday, Alek Thomas (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .234 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
  • Thomas has had a hit in 60 of 111 games this season (54.1%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.1%).
  • He has homered in nine games this year (8.1%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 26.1% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 58
.262 AVG .210
.305 OBP .251
.457 SLG .318
17 XBH 13
5 HR 4
25 RBI 14
36/9 K/BB 47/10
2 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
