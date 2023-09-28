As of September 28, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +50000, are the worst in the league.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Cardinals considerably lower (32nd in the league) than the computer rankings do (26th).

Bookmakers have moved the Cardinals' Super Bowl odds down from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +50000. Among all teams in the league, that is the second-biggest change.

The implied probability of the Cardinals winning the Super Bowl, based on their +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona hasn't lost a game against the spread this season.

Two Cardinals games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

The Cardinals have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Arizona has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Cardinals rank 18th in total offense (329.7 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (367.7 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Cardinals are totaling 24.0 points per game on offense this season (12th in NFL), and they are surrendering 22.3 points per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Cardinals Impact Players

Joshua Dobbs has two touchdown passes and zero picks in three games, completing 72.0% for 549 yards (183.0 per game).

On the ground, Dobbs has scored one touchdown and gained 93 yards.

On the ground, James Conner has scored two TDs and gained 266 yards (88.7 per game).

In the passing game, Marquise Brown has scored two times, hauling in 14 balls for 143 yards (47.7 per game).

In the passing game, Rondale Moore has scored zero times, catching eight balls for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

In three games for the Cardinals, Kyzir White has posted 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL, 30 tackles, and one interception.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +12500 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +550 5 October 8 Bengals - +1800 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +2500 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +550 16 December 24 @ Bears - +40000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

