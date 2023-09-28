The Arizona Cardinals are +50000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire league as of September 28.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Cardinals considerably lower (32nd in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (26th).

The Cardinals' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +20000 at the start of the season to +50000, the second-biggest change among all teams.

The Cardinals have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Arizona Betting Insights

Against the spread, Arizona is 3-0-0 this season.

Arizona has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Cardinals have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Arizona has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

The Cardinals are compiling 329.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 26th, giving up 367.7 yards per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals rank 12th in the NFL with 24.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in points allowed (367.7 points allowed per contest).

Cardinals Impact Players

Joshua Dobbs has two touchdown passes and zero picks in three games, completing 72.0% for 549 yards (183.0 per game).

Also, Dobbs has run for 93 yards and one TD.

James Conner has rushed for 266 yards (88.7 per game) and two scores in three games.

In three games, Marquise Brown has 14 receptions for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and two scores.

In the passing game, Rondale Moore has scored zero times, catching eight balls for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

In three games for the Cardinals, Kyzir White has posted 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL, 30 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +12500 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +550 5 October 8 Bengals - +1800 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +2500 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +550 16 December 24 @ Bears - +40000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

