Corbin Carroll vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (hitting .364 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the White Sox.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 159 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 19th in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (100 of 150), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 47 of those games (31.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 150), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has driven in a run in 53 games this season (35.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 54.0% of his games this year (81 of 150), he has scored, and in 28 of those games (18.7%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.294
|AVG
|.280
|.369
|OBP
|.356
|.537
|SLG
|.479
|33
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|35
|59/27
|K/BB
|64/28
|18
|SB
|32
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
