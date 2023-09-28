The Chicago White Sox will look to Eloy Jimenez for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Diamondbacks' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 743 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.332 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send out Bryce Jarvis for his first start of the season.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luke Weaver 9/24/2023 Yankees W 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Carlos Rodón 9/25/2023 Yankees L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Clarke Schmidt 9/26/2023 White Sox W 15-4 Away Zach Davies José Ureña 9/27/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luis Patiño 9/28/2023 White Sox - Away Bryce Jarvis Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros - Home Zac Gallen J.P. France 9/30/2023 Astros - Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies Justin Verlander

