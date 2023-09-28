On Thursday, September 28, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) visit Andrew Vaughn's Chicago White Sox (60-98) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-165). The contest's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bryce Jarvis - ARI (2-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.10 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 42, or 61.8%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-4 (winning 78.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The White Sox have come away with 35 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win nine times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jace Peterson 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+270)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.