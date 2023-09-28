Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. White Sox on September 28, 2023
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:50 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Corbin Carroll, Andrew Vaughn and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 29 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs, 55 walks and 75 RBI (159 total hits). He has swiped 50 bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.363/.507 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 25
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .263/.338/.506 slash line on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|6
|11
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 144 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 35 walks and 78 RBI.
- He's slashed .261/.317/.432 on the season.
- Vaughn has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 146 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 51 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashing .263/.327/.359 so far this year.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
