Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Corbin Carroll, Andrew Vaughn and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 29 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs, 55 walks and 75 RBI (159 total hits). He has swiped 50 bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.363/.507 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .263/.338/.506 slash line on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 144 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 35 walks and 78 RBI.

He's slashed .261/.317/.432 on the season.

Vaughn has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 146 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 51 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .263/.327/.359 so far this year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

