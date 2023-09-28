Thursday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) and the Chicago White Sox (60-98) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 28.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Bryce Jarvis (2-0, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.10 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Diamondbacks have won 42, or 61.8%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Arizona has won 18 of its 27 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 743 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).

Diamondbacks Schedule