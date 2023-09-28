Gabriel Moreno vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs White Sox
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- In 57.3% of his 103 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 37 games this season (35.9%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (28.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.335
|AVG
|.236
|.382
|OBP
|.291
|.413
|SLG
|.406
|10
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|30
|35/14
|K/BB
|38/12
|4
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.