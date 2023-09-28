On Thursday, Geraldo Perdomo (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, five walks and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .253 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 63 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 67 of 133 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has had an RBI in 34 games this year (25.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 58 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 65 .230 AVG .275 .341 OBP .380 .352 SLG .385 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 44/30 K/BB 39/33 10 SB 6

White Sox Pitching Rankings