Jace Peterson vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jace Peterson -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson has 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 45 walks while batting .212.
- Peterson has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this season (63 of 129), with at least two hits 12 times (9.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Peterson has had an RBI in 23 games this season (17.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.1%.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|19
|.179
|AVG
|.163
|.280
|OBP
|.255
|.279
|SLG
|.163
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|2
|41/20
|K/BB
|13/5
|8
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Toussaint (4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.
