Jace Peterson -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson has 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 45 walks while batting .212.

Peterson has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this season (63 of 129), with at least two hits 12 times (9.3%).

He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Peterson has had an RBI in 23 games this season (17.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.1%.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 19 .179 AVG .163 .280 OBP .255 .279 SLG .163 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 13 RBI 2 41/20 K/BB 13/5 8 SB 3

