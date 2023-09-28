Ketel Marte vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ketel Marte (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .279 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 70 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 71.9% of his 146 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 52 games this season (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (13.7%).
- He has scored in 47.3% of his games this year (69 of 146), with two or more runs 21 times (14.4%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|74
|.307
|AVG
|.253
|.386
|OBP
|.339
|.515
|SLG
|.471
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|46
|49/34
|K/BB
|58/36
|4
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.
