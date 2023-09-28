On Thursday, Ketel Marte (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .279 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 70 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 71.9% of his 146 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 52 games this season (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (13.7%).

He has scored in 47.3% of his games this year (69 of 146), with two or more runs 21 times (14.4%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 74 .307 AVG .253 .386 OBP .339 .515 SLG .471 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 46 49/34 K/BB 58/36 4 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings