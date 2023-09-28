Tommy Pham vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .257 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 59.0% of his games this year (72 of 122), Pham has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Pham has driven in a run in 45 games this season (36.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 32.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|.244
|AVG
|.250
|.301
|OBP
|.304
|.384
|SLG
|.470
|9
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|21/6
|K/BB
|27/9
|5
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.96).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
