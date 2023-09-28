Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .257 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks.

In 59.0% of his games this year (72 of 122), Pham has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Pham has driven in a run in 45 games this season (36.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 32.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 26 .244 AVG .250 .301 OBP .304 .384 SLG .470 9 XBH 11 1 HR 5 15 RBI 17 21/6 K/BB 27/9 5 SB 5

