AAC foes meet when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-2) and the Temple Owls (2-2) square off on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS (32.5 points allowed per game), Tulsa has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 94th in the FBS by averaging 22.8 points per game. Temple has been struggling offensively, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 19.8 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 26.8 points per contest (83rd-ranked).

Tulsa vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Tulsa vs. Temple Key Statistics

Tulsa Temple 352.0 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.5 (90th) 426.3 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.5 (83rd) 170.5 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (116th) 181.5 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.0 (49th) 12 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (69th) 8 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (119th)

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has 596 pass yards for Tulsa, completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Anthony Watkins has racked up 243 yards on 58 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Jordan Ford has piled up 215 yards on 49 carries, scoring one time.

Marquis Shoulders' team-high 207 yards as a receiver have come on 11 receptions (out of 21 targets) with three touchdowns.

Devan Williams has put together a 190-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 21 targets.

Kamdyn Benjamin has compiled eight catches for 121 yards, an average of 30.3 yards per game.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has thrown for 1,000 yards on 53.2% passing while recording five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Joquez Smith has rushed 30 times for 191 yards, with one touchdown.

Darvon Hubbard has been given 23 carries and totaled 115 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 94 yards through the air .

Amad Anderson Jr. has totaled 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 297 (74.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times.

Dante Wright has 15 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 177 yards (44.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Zae Baines has racked up 152 reciving yards (38.0 ypg) this season.

