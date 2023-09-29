On Friday, Alek Thomas (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .231.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 60 of 112 games this season (53.6%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (17.0%).

In nine games this year, he has homered (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Thomas has driven in a run in 29 games this season (25.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (34.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 59 .262 AVG .206 .305 OBP .246 .457 SLG .312 17 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 36/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings