The BYU Cougars (3-1) have a Big 12 matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is BYU vs. Cincinnati?

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Channel: ESPN

City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: BYU 28, Cincinnati 27

This is the first game this season BYU is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Cougars have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Cincinnati lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Bearcats have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Cougars have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+1)



Cincinnati (+1) BYU has one win against the spread in two games this season.

Cincinnati has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Bearcats have been underdogs by 1 point or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) BYU and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been two games featuring Cincinnati this season with more combined scoring than Friday's total of 49.5.

The over/under for the game of 49.5 is 11.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for BYU (30 points per game) and Cincinnati (30.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 51.8 Implied Total AVG 30 30 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53 53 Implied Total AVG 35 35 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

