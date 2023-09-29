Christian Walker vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .261 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Walker has had a hit in 95 of 155 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 41 times (26.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has had an RBI in 62 games this year (40.0%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 71 of 155 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|80
|.278
|AVG
|.246
|.354
|OBP
|.320
|.537
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|60/30
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.83, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
