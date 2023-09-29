On Friday, Corbin Carroll (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last game against the White Sox.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 161 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .511. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 101 of 151 games this season (66.9%), including 48 multi-hit games (31.8%).

He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 53 games this season (35.1%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 82 times this season (54.3%), including 28 games with multiple runs (18.5%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 75 .294 AVG .283 .369 OBP .358 .537 SLG .486 33 XBH 31 13 HR 12 40 RBI 35 59/27 K/BB 64/28 18 SB 33

