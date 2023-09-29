Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) and the Houston Astros (87-72) at Chase Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 29.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (17-8) versus the Astros and J.P. France (11-6).

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 69 times and won 42, or 60.9%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 39-23 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 744 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule