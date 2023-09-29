The Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros will play on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET, with Christian Walker and Kyle Tucker among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Astros have +100 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have put together a 42-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.9% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Arizona has a 39-23 record (winning 62.9% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Arizona has played in 159 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-81-8).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 6-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-35 41-40 32-29 52-46 56-54 28-21

