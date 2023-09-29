Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 22nd in MLB action with 166 home runs. They average one per game.

Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).

Arizona ranks 13th in runs scored with 744 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks are 14th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.327).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 34th of the season. He is 17-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 203 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Gallen is looking to pick up his 20th quality start of the season.

Gallen will try to extend a 24-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).

In eight of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Yankees W 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Carlos Rodón 9/25/2023 Yankees L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Clarke Schmidt 9/26/2023 White Sox W 15-4 Away Zach Davies José Ureña 9/27/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luis Patiño 9/28/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Bryce Jarvis Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros - Home Zac Gallen J.P. France 9/30/2023 Astros - Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies Justin Verlander

