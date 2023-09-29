Houston Astros (87-72) will go head to head against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) at Chase Field on Friday, September 29 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Kyle Tucker will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +100 moneyline odds. The game's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (17-8, 3.49 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (11-6, 3.83 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 42 (60.9%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 39-23 record (winning 62.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Astros have won 16 of 27 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+185) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

