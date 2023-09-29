Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Corbin Carroll, Kyle Tucker and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Houston Astros matchup at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (17-8) for his 34th start of the season.

In 33 starts this season, he's earned 19 quality starts.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 33 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.49), 12th in WHIP (1.115), and 18th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Sep. 24 6.0 3 0 0 8 2 vs. Giants Sep. 19 5.0 6 4 4 6 3 at Mets Sep. 13 5.0 8 7 6 4 2 at Cubs Sep. 8 9.0 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 5.1 8 5 5 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 29 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with 51 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.363/.511 on the year.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.336/.503 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 36 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 79 walks and 111 RBI (159 total hits). He has swiped 29 bases.

He's slashing .282/.369/.515 on the year.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 158 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .259/.362/.431 on the season.

Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .095 with three walks.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

