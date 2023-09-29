The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) and Houston Astros (87-72) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series victory over the White Sox, and the Astros a series win over the Mariners.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (17-8) for the Diamondbacks and J.P. France (11-6) for the Astros.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (17-8, 3.49 ERA) vs France - HOU (11-6, 3.83 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (17-8) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 34th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing three hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, a 4.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.115 in 33 games this season.

He has started 33 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 19 of them.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 33 chances this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

France has 13 quality starts this season.

France has put up 19 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 24 outings this season.

