Gabriel Moreno vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .284 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- In 59 of 104 games this year (56.7%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (6.7%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.335
|AVG
|.234
|.382
|OBP
|.296
|.413
|SLG
|.401
|10
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|30
|35/14
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- France (11-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.