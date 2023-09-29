Ketel Marte vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .278.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Marte has had a hit in 105 of 147 games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits 40 times (27.2%).
- In 24 games this year, he has homered (16.3%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 69 games this year (46.9%), including multiple runs in 21 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|75
|.307
|AVG
|.250
|.386
|OBP
|.335
|.515
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|49/34
|K/BB
|59/36
|4
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- France (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.83 ERA in 136 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
