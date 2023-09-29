The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

J.P. France TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .278.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Marte has had a hit in 105 of 147 games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits 40 times (27.2%).

In 24 games this year, he has homered (16.3%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Marte has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 69 games this year (46.9%), including multiple runs in 21 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 75 .307 AVG .250 .386 OBP .335 .515 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 49/34 K/BB 59/36 4 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings