The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

J.P. France TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks while batting .255.

Pham has gotten a hit in 72 of 123 games this year (58.5%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (22.0%).

In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has driven in a run in 45 games this year (36.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (31.7%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 65 .306 AVG .235 .385 OBP .306 .537 SLG .425 13 XBH 23 6 HR 9 17 RBI 34 24/14 K/BB 61/25 3 SB 13

