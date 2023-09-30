Alek Thomas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .229 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- In 53.1% of his games this year (60 of 113), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (16.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Thomas has an RBI in 29 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|59
|.256
|AVG
|.206
|.298
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|37/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.