Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .229 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

In 53.1% of his games this year (60 of 113), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (16.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Thomas has an RBI in 29 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 59 .256 AVG .206 .298 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 17 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 37/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings