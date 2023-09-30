Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football schedule in Week 5, which includes the Washington Huskies versus the Arizona Wildcats, is sure to please for fans watching from Arizona.
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
Arizona State Sun Devils at California Golden Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Cal (-12.5)
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sacramento State Hornets
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Hornet Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
No. 7 Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington (-19.5)
