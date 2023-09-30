The college football schedule in Week 5, which includes the Washington Huskies versus the Arizona Wildcats, is sure to please for fans watching from Arizona.

College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week

Arizona State Sun Devils at California Golden Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: California Memorial Stadium

California Memorial Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Cal (-12.5)

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sacramento State Hornets

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Hornet Stadium

Hornet Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

No. 7 Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-19.5)

