According to our computer projections, the California Golden Bears will take down the Arizona State Sun Devils when the two teams play at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona State vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) Cal 34, Arizona State 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Cal vs. Arizona State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Sun Devils have a 22.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Sun Devils are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

The Sun Devils have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average over/under for Arizona State games this year is 7.3 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Cal Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Bears an 81.8% chance to win.

The Golden Bears have won twice against the spread this year.

Cal has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 7.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Cal contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sun Devils vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cal 32.8 27.8 20.5 15.5 45.0 40.0 Arizona State 16.8 29.8 16.8 29.8 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.