The California Golden Bears (2-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown.

From an offensive standpoint, Cal ranks 50th in the FBS with 32.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 92nd in points allowed (342.8 points allowed per contest). Arizona State ranks 13th-worst in total yards per game (307.8), but it has been better defensively, ranking 63rd in the FBS with 353.8 total yards ceded per contest.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Arizona State vs. Cal Key Statistics

Arizona State Cal 307.8 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.5 (34th) 353.8 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.8 (59th) 94.3 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.3 (13th) 213.5 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.3 (70th) 11 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (103rd) 1 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (3rd)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has compiled 403 yards (100.8 ypg) while completing 56.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Cameron Skattebo is his team's leading rusher with 56 carries for 259 yards, or 64.8 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well. Skattebo has also chipped in with 10 catches for 130 yards and one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has taken 21 carries and totaled 90 yards.

Elijhah Badger has hauled in 213 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Xavier Guillory has 12 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 140 yards (35 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jalin Conyers' 15 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 139 yards.

Cal Stats Leaders

Ben Finley has thrown for 526 yards (131.5 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 62% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaydn Ott, has carried the ball 54 times for 306 yards (76.5 per game), scoring four times.

Isaiah Ifanse has collected 236 yards on 42 attempts, scoring four times.

Jeremiah Hunter has hauled in 21 catches for 232 yards (58 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Trond Grizzell has hauled in 12 passes while averaging 44.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Taj Davis has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 13 catches for 141 yards, an average of 35.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

