Arizona State vs. Cal: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The California Golden Bears (2-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
Arizona State vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal (-12)
|47.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|Cal (-11.5)
|47.5
|-480
|+360
Arizona State vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Arizona State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 12-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Cal has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
