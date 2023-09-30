The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-3) are 12.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup with the California Golden Bears (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The game's over/under is 47.5.

Cal ranks 28th in total offense (453.5 yards per game) and 57th in total defense (342.8 yards allowed per game) this season. Arizona State ranks ninth-worst in points per game (16.8), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 103rd in the FBS with 29.8 points surrendered per contest.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

California Memorial Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Cal vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cal -12.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Week 5 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Out of Arizona State's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

This season, Arizona State has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Arizona State has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has thrown for 403 yards on 56.7% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 56 times for 259 yards (64.8 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 10 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has compiled 90 yards on 21 carries.

Elijhah Badger has hauled in 213 receiving yards on 18 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Xavier Guillory has put up a 140-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on 27 targets.

Jalin Conyers has racked up 139 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) this season.

Prince Dorbah has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 14 tackles.

Arizona State's top-tackler, Chris Edmonds, has 20 tackles this year.

