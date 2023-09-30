Pac-12 foes match up when the No. 7 Washington Huskies (4-0) and the Arizona Wildcats (3-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Arizona Stadium.

Washington ranks 73rd in total defense this year (370.8 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 593.3 total yards per game. Arizona's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FBS with 16 points allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 28.5 points per game, which ranks 71st.

Read on for all the info on how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Channel: Pac-12 Network

City: Tucson, Arizona

Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona vs. Washington Key Statistics

Arizona Washington 450.5 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 593.3 (4th) 314.3 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (69th) 166.5 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126 (101st) 284 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.3 (1st) 8 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 1,069 yards (267.3 ypg) while completing 69.6% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 131 yards with three touchdowns.

Michael Wiley has rushed for 176 yards on 40 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on 15 catches, totaling 132 yards.

Jonah Coleman has collected 176 yards (on 20 carries), while also grabbing 10 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Tetairoa McMillan has racked up 341 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob Cowing has caught 27 passes and compiled 231 receiving yards (57.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tanner McLachlan's 10 grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 163 yards (40.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 1,636 yards (409 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 74.6% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has racked up 149 yards on 25 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Will Nixon has carried the ball 18 times for 121 yards (30.3 per game).

Rome Odunze's leads his squad with 544 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 35 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has caught 21 passes while averaging 106.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan's 20 receptions have turned into 311 yards and three touchdowns.

