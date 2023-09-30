The No. 7 Washington Huskies (4-0) take the third-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Arizona Wildcats (3-1), who have the No. 22 scoring defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Huskies are massive, 18.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game is set at 65.5.

On offense, Washington has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best in the FBS by averaging 49.8 points per game. The Huskies rank 26th on defense (17 points allowed per game). Arizona is compiling 450.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (31st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 314.3 total yards per contest (37th-ranked).

Arizona vs. Washington Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Washington vs Arizona Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Washington -18.5 -110 -110 65.5 -110 -110 -1000 +650

Week 5 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

None of Arizona's three games with a set total this year have hit the over.

Arizona lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Arizona has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +650 moneyline set for this game.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has put up 1,069 passing yards, or 267.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.6% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 32.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Michael Wiley is his team's leading rusher with 40 carries for 176 yards, or 44 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Wiley has also chipped in with 15 catches for 132 yards.

Jonah Coleman has racked up 20 carries and totaled 176 yards while also gaining 110 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Tetairoa McMillan leads his squad with 341 receiving yards on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has caught 27 passes and compiled 231 receiving yards (57.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tanner McLachlan's 10 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Taylor Upshaw has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and six tackles.

Jacob Manu is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 27 tackles, two TFL, and three sacks.

