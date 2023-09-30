As of September 30, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +50000, are the worst in the league.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+50000), the Cardinals are 32nd in the league. They are five spots higher than that, 27th, according to computer rankings.

The Cardinals were +20000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the second-biggest change in the entire NFL.

The Cardinals' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.2%.

Arizona Betting Insights

Against the spread, Arizona is 3-0-0 this year.

Arizona has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Cardinals have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

This season, Arizona has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Cardinals rank 18th in total offense (329.7 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (367.7 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Cardinals are averaging 24 points per game offensively this year (13th in NFL), and they are allowing 22.3 points per game (15th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Cardinals Impact Players

In three games, Joshua Dobbs has thrown for 549 yards (183.0 per game), with two TDs and zero INTs, and completing 72.0%.

In addition, Dobbs has rushed for 93 yards and one TD.

In three games, James Conner has rushed for 266 yards (88.7 per game) and two scores.

In three games, Marquise Brown has 14 catches for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and two scores.

In three games, Rondale Moore has eight catches for 55 yards (18.3 per game) and zero scores.

In three games for the Cardinals, Kyzir White has registered 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL, 30 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +12500 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +550 5 October 8 Bengals - +1800 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +2500 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +550 16 December 24 @ Bears - +40000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

