Corbin Carroll and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Astros.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (162) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Carroll has had a hit in 102 of 152 games this year (67.1%), including multiple hits 48 times (31.6%).

He has homered in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.9% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 82 games this year, with multiple runs 28 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 75 .295 AVG .283 .371 OBP .358 .538 SLG .486 34 XBH 31 13 HR 12 40 RBI 35 59/28 K/BB 64/28 20 SB 33

Astros Pitching Rankings