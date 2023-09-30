How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Kyle Tucker and Christian Walker will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.
- Fueled by 481 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .251 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 745 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.325 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly (12-7) for his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.
- Kelly has 28 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 29 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/25/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/26/2023
|White Sox
|W 15-4
|Away
|Zach Davies
|José Ureña
|9/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Luis Patiño
|9/28/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-1
|Away
|Bryce Jarvis
|Touki Toussaint
|9/29/2023
|Astros
|L 2-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jose Urquidy
|9/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Justin Verlander
|10/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Justin Verlander
