Kyle Tucker and Christian Walker will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Fueled by 481 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .251 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 745 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.325 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly (12-7) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Kelly has 28 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 29 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Yankees L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Clarke Schmidt 9/26/2023 White Sox W 15-4 Away Zach Davies José Ureña 9/27/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luis Patiño 9/28/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Bryce Jarvis Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros L 2-1 Home Zac Gallen Jose Urquidy 9/30/2023 Astros - Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies Justin Verlander

